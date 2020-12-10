Sheriff’s deputies to patrol for DUI through holidays

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will be on the lookout for drivers suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol starting Monday, Dec. 14, and through New Year’s Day, the department said Thursday.

The department is reminding motorists that impaired driving does not only include influence from alcohol and illegal drugs, but includes influence from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana, especially when combined with alcohol and other drugs.

“This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “The last thing we need is more heartbreak and tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday.”

The program is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The public is urged to stay home and avoid large gatherings during the holidays to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

