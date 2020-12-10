Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., to provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns, and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field.

The panel will feature Dennis Anderson, a veterans advocate and social worker with High Desert Medical Group.

To register, email info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“The holidays can be a very stressful time, and this year may be even harder due to COVID-19,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The city continues to be committed to raising awareness to the ongoing issue of Mental Health during this pandemic and taking action that shows that Palmdale truly cares. Our virtual town hall is one way that people can get more information on how to best address mental health.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety and depression or needing to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

