Lancaster announces new brand celebrating the future

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster on Wednesday unveiled a new brand identity that “captures the community’s bold, innovative spirit and celebrates its future,” city officials said in a news release.

Developed through a year long process involving community interviews and survey input, the new brand identity for Lancaster reflects the city’s environmental beauty and its commitment to leading into a brilliant and blossoming future, according to the news release.

“The city brand is the face of Lancaster, and I am proud that this new brand so accurately captures and embraces all that makes our community amazing. We are home to spectacular landscapes, ingenious businesses both large and small, arts and culture, and a forward-thinking community,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “As we engage with residents, local businesses, visitors and other stakeholders, this new brand will portray the best of Lancaster and help better tell our story.”

The logo design celebrates Lancaster’s poppy, with a poppy flower serving as the primary symbol. In a local vote, residents favored the poppy logo, which won by a landslide 75% of the vote. The tagline, “Creating a better tomorrow. Together.” reflects Lancaster’s “groundbreaking, resilient, action-oriented identity,” according to the news release.

The city of Lancaster is conducting a gradual roll-out of the new brand over the next several months. Later this month, the city of Lancaster is scheduled to transition to a redesigned website that will incorporate the new brand.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

