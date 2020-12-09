Palmdale Playhouse to host “Jolly Calls with Santa Claus”

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse will host a special “Jolly Calls with Santa Claus” holiday program where participants will have the opportunity to speak to St. Nick via Zoom.

“Jolly Calls with Santa Claus” are available on Dec. 14, 15, 17, 21, and 22, from 2 to 5:45 p.m. Participation is free but reservations are required. To make a reservation, visit www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. Choose a date and time slot for your visit. Confirmation and log in instructions for the virtual visit will be emailed to registrants. Internet connectivity and an appropriate device (smart phone, computer, etc.) are required.

“We wanted the holidays to still feel special to people this year and that’s why we worked hard to bring this program to our community,” said Senior Program Leader Issac Beas.

“This holiday season, you can safely enjoy a magical experience with Santa in the comfort of your own home,” said Playhouse Theater Operation Coordinator Debbie Barrientes. “Reserve your visit with Santa today. Hurry, these spots will fill fast!”

For more information, call the Palmdale Playhouse at 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

