Man killed in two-vehicle collision in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man in his 50s died at the hospital Tuesday night after he failed to stop his vehicle at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck in a Palmdale intersection, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, on Pearblossom Highway at the intersection of Cheseboro Road, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies learned a white male adult, driving a white 2018 Dodge Journey, was traveling northbound on Cheseboro Road while a Hispanic female adult, driving a white 2014 Ram Laramie, was traveling eastbound on Pearblossom Highway,” the news release states.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the male adult driver failed to stop at a posted stop sign on Cheseboro Road … the 2014 Ram Laramie collided with the driver side of the 2018 Dodge Journey,” the news release continues.

The Dodge Journey’s driver and male passenger were treated on scene and then transported to a local hospital, where the driver later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 50s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The Ram Laramie’s female driver sustained minor injuries.

“There is an open investigation to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Pearblossom Highway, between Avenue T and 60th Street East, was closed to traffic until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, for the collision investigation.

