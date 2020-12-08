America’s Job Center to in Palmdale to hold property management virtual recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California in Palmdale will host a virtual recruitment for a property management company currently hiring for positions in the Santa Clarita/Canyon Country area.

Available positions include leasing associate, painter, service manager, bookkeeper, customer care specialist, service technician, housekeeping, and grounds technician.

The recruitment event will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Interested persons must register by Dec. 10 on Eventbrite at https://property_management.eventbrite.com.

Qualified candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov. For more information, contact Laura Evans at 818-370-1206 or email levans@jvs-socal.org. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. The TTY phone number is 661-951-1695 in Lancaster and 661-208 4484 (Palmdale). Staff should be contacted 72 hours in advance.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

