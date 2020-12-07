Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female driver in her 40s died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on Challenger Way near Avenue J-3, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The woman was driving a black Toyota Corolla that “entered Challenger Way eastbound from the driveway of the Auto Zone into the path of a black BMW… [that] was traveling southbound on Challenger Way,” the news release states.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was in her 40s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The BMW’s male driver remained at the scene and sustained minor injuries, according to the news release.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed may be a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–