LOS ANGELES – Wells Fargo Monday announced a plan to offer up to $5,000 in closing credits for low- and moderate-income families in Los Angeles County to make it easier for them to purchase a home.
The Dream. Plan. Home. closing credit will be applied toward nonrecurring closing costs, which can include appraisal fees, processing fees, title-related fees, recording fees and tax stamps that can be a key barrier to homeownership, according to Kristy Fercho, the head of Wells Fargo Home Lending.
“Homeownership can help bring about financial security, stable communities and most of all a safe, comfortable place to live, learn and grow,” Fercho said.
Borrowers with combined income of up to 80% of the county’s median family income, as published by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, may be eligible to obtain a Dream. Plan. Home. closing-cost credit if they are purchasing a home that will be their primary residence, Wells Fargo officials said.
To qualify for the credit, homebuyers also must be getting a conventional/conforming mortgage, Veterans Affairs fixed- or adjustable-rate mortgage, or a United States Department of Agriculture fixed-rate mortgage from Wells Fargo Home Lending.
More information can be found at www.wellsfargo.com/mortgage/jump/closing-cost-credit/.
–
4 comments for "Wells Fargo offers closing credits to low-income L.A. County homebuyers"
Some can't let it go. says
You held onto that memory and waited 19 years so you could post that comment on the AVTimes?
Proud Veteran says
I sure did. This is the first story the AV Times published in that regard. Do you think I would post this comment in a story about a lost dog?
Proud Veteran says
BTW, this isn’t the first time I talked about it but first in the AV Times. My comment can be beneficial to a first time homebuyer reading this.
Proud Veteran says
Wells Fargo 19 years ago had the balls to tell me I didn’t qualify for a VA loan and I “can always go conventional”. I still remember the fool’s name. He and his flunky didn’t submit the DD-214 and I had to clear it with the VA. The fool would have cost me thousands of dollars.