New official photo featuring all-woman LA County Board of Supervisors unveiled

LOS ANGELES – The Executive Office of the Board of Supervisors on Monday unveiled the official photo featuring an all-women Board of Supervisors for the first time since the Board’s inception in 1852.

The official Board photo features newly elected Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell who will represent the Second District, a position previously held by Mark Ridley-Thomas for 12 years. It also features First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis front and center, as she will lead the Board in the coming year as Chair.

“This is history – or, better yet, herstory,” Solis said. “We’ve shattered a glass ceiling right here in Los Angeles County… Women are rising, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside compassionate, strong, and intelligent women in this new era for Los Angeles County.”

“Our entirely women-led board is historic and so is this moment, when our residents need government to serve like never before,” Mitchell said.

The new Board photo also marks a few other firsts. With social distancing rules in place, the Board photo was put together as a composite instead of an in-person group photo for the first time in the Board’s history. The white ensemble worn by the Board is also a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the formal adoption of the 19th Amendment into the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. The image backdrop represents all five districts blended to symbolize a united County.

“I look forward to continuing to collaborate with my colleagues as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of all Los Angeles County residents,” said Kathryn Barger, Supervisor for the Fifth District, which includes the Antelope Valley.

“Women in positions of political power often pay more attention to the real life needs of women and children, which creates help for everyone in our communities,” said Sheila Kuehl, Supervisor for the Third District.

“I grew up seeing my dad, the original Supervisor Hahn, serve on this powerful board of five men,” said Janice Hahn, Supervisor for the Fourth District. “Serving on a board of five women means a lot to me personally, but what I want most out of this historic moment is for girls and young women to see us and know that they are full of potential.”

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

