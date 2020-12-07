Grocery giveaway scheduled for AV restaurant workers

LANCASTER – The food service industry in the Antelope Valley and Grace Resource Center have come together to provide a free grocery giveaway for local restaurant workers.

It’s happening Wednesday, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16, between 1 and 3 p.m.

Local food service workers may come to Grace Resources at 45134 Sierra Highway in Lancaster and pick up a bag of groceries to ease the burden of lockdown.

“Any proof of employment will do; pay stubs, name tags, uniforms, you name it. Simply drive up, and volunteers will safely place a pre-packed bag in your back seat or trunk,” according to a news release promoting the giveaway.

“Restaurant workers have been behind the scenes for some of our most memorable moments. Now we can share in the caring,” organizers said in the news release.

For more information, call Matthew Buck, Director of Operations for Grace Resources at 661-940-5272.