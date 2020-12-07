2 alleged carjacking suspects arrested after short pursuit in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Two carjacking suspects were arrested after a short pursuit in Palmdale Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the two suspects allegedly carjacked a Lexus in the 3300 block of Fairfield Avenue, near Joshua Park, according to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander, who said he believed the suspects used a firearm.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued it to the intersection of Division Street and Kimberly Lane, the watch commander said.

The high-speed pursuit lasted about 10 minutes and ended in a crash, according to a source at the scene. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The two suspects were taken into custody, according to the watch commander. The names and ages of the suspects were not released.