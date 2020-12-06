First week’s winners announced in “Shop Palmdale” program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has selected the first six winners in the #TakeOutPalmdale and #ShopPalmdale contest designed to assist local businesses and encourage residents to shop local and support the community during the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The first week’s winners were: David Haberman, $100 ShopPalmdale Visa Gift Card; Cesar Alita Lizarde, $25 Baracoa Cuban Restaurant; Don Hoperich, $25 Don Chato Mexican Restaurant; Suzanne Swisher Hoperich, $25 Jon Smith Subs; Erica Saldana, $25 Bionico’s & Juices Rios; and Aracely Noturmama, $25 La Palma Mexican Grill.

“With the holiday shopping season upon us, this is the perfect time to launch a program like this and support the businesses who call Palmdale home,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Purchasing local helps grow other businesses and keeps sales tax local which benefits the community by providing necessary funding for important programs and services.”

The contest continues through Dec. 23 and drawings take place each week. Participants are encouraged to post a photo on social media when picking up food to go or purchasing a gift card from their favorite Palmdale restaurant with the hashtags #ShopPalmdale and #TakeOutPalmdale. Posted and hashtagged photos will be entered to win a $25 local restaurant gift card. Additionally, participants who post a photo of themselves shopping or ordering from their favorite Palmdale business on social media with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale will be eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card.

“We’ve had the opportunity to talk to several local restaurants and they appreciate the ongoing support provided by the city of Palmdale over the past few months,” said Palmdale Economic Development Manager Luis Garibay. “Communities throughout California have begun creating similar programs and we are happy to see that Palmdale continues to inspire others to launch programs aimed at helping local restaurants and other small businesses.”

“COVID-19 has taken a toll on Palmdale businesses, and this is one way we can do our part to help them out,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “With the support of our City Council and the creativity and hard work of our staff, we are able to develop a program that keeps and recirculates dollars in our community and continues to show Palmdale truly cares.“

For more information, contact the Economic Development division at economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

