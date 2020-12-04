Palmdale to host Family Volunteer Days at SAVES

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will continue its Family Volunteer Day program with events from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 19, and Monday, Dec. 21, at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 E. Ave. Q-12 in Palmdale.

Volunteers will assist SAVES staff in preparing for the holidays by providing food and toys to local families. COVID-19 social distancing and safety protocols will be in place. Volunteers should wear appropriate facial coverings, closed toed shoes, and dress appropriately for the temperature, as some projects may take place outside.

Registration is required. To register for Dec. 19, visit https://signup.com/go/FJCXUpJ . To register for Dec. 21, visit https://signup.com/go/YrfzQLZ.

“We had a very successful Volunteer Day in November to prepare for Thanksgiving,” said SAVES Coordinator Patricia Morales. “As a result of the community’s generous donation of time and resources, SAVES distributed 596 baskets in our drive through and an additional 480 baskets via community partners. We’d love to have the community join us as we get ready to provide holiday cheer to local families in December.”

For more information, call at 661-267-5450.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–