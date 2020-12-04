Nonprofits create form to help renters notify they can’t pay due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – Nonprofit organizations JustFix.nyc and Strategic Actions for a Just Economy announced Friday they have created a form for tenants to notify their landlords that they cannot pay rent due to economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter builder “NoRent” is a virtual tool that renters can use to cite Assembly bill 3088, an eviction-protection law that prevents landlords from removing tenants from their homes before Feb. 1 without a valid reason or for nonpayment of rent between March 4 and Jan. 31.

“This is a critical moment to support tenants in Los Angeles who need a way to enforce AB 3088 to stay in their homes,” said Georges Clement, executive director of JustFix.nyc. “We cover the cost of mailing via USPS certified mail and remind tenants to send a declaration every month.”

By law, tenants cannot be evicted during the rent moratorium if they submit a declaration notice to their landlord indicating that they are unable to pay rent due to job loss or other economic reasons tied to COVID-19.

With COVID-19 cases surging in Los Angeles County and new stay-at-home restrictions kicking in amid a third wave, the organizations said renters need to take advantage of the “NoRent” virtual tool if they have been deeply economically affected by pandemic.

JustFix.nyc and SAJE said they released an initial version of NoRent in April, and since then, they have had more than 1,000 tenants submit declaration letters in Los Angeles County. SAJE staff have followed up with tenants to answer questions and ensure tenants know their rights.

Because every tenant must submit a declaration to protect themselves from eviction before Feb. 1, JustFix.nyc and SAJE representatives said they are hopeful that more renters will take advantage of this online tool and notify their landlord.

