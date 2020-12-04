Lancaster approves next steps for creating localized public health department

LANCASTER – During a Dec. 3 Special Meeting of the Lancaster City Council, elected officials passed two agenda items — one declaring a vote of “no confidence” in Los Angeles Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer and another directing staff to begin the research necessary to start a localized public health department.

“Los Angeles County’s one-size-fits-all approach to COVID-19 restrictions is not working for Lancaster and it’s extremely detrimental to our economy, especially our restaurants. We know our issues best, and we believe a more local public health department is best suited to meet our community’s needs and curb the spread of COVID-19 in Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “What I see for the first time is the ability of the city to raise up the health and welfare of the city. This is an exciting time.”

“The city of Lancaster has had several productive meetings already with Santa Clarita and Palmdale, two cities that share our vision for a regional COVID-19 response tailored for our communities.” Parris continued. “We are looking forward to partnering with these cities as we explore a collaborative solution. We also know that the reason we want a localized public health department goes beyond COVID-19.”

As a result of the Council directive approved Dec. 3, Lancaster city staff will begin the process of gathering documentation and a list of resources necessary to start a public health department.

For additional information on Lancaster’s COVID-19 response to date, the city’s coronavirus information webpage.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–