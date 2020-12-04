Charges filed in fatal DUI crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 22-year-old Lancaster woman accused of fleeing a minor hit-and-run crash and then broadsiding a second vehicle, leading to the death of a 65-year-old driver, is facing multiple felony charges.

Lanesha Anae Johnson faces one felony count each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury with allegations of causing great bodily injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher causing injury, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Johnson also faces one misdemeanor count of hit and run causing property damage.

The charges stem from a Nov. 26 traffic crash in Lancaster that killed 65-year-old Debra Barber.

The sequence of events started around 7:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Sierra Highway and Avenue J, sheriff’s officials said. Johnson allegedly crashed her white BMW into a vehicle and fled the scene, but the driver into whom she crashed followed her and called the sheriff’s department.

Then Johnson allegedly ran a red light at 20th Street East and Avenue J-8 and broadsided Barber’s red Chevrolet HHR, which flipped onto its roof and caught fire. Responding deputies and nearby citizens were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but Barber was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Johnson was arrested at 10:07 p.m. on Nov. 26, booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station jail at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, and then released on bond at 12:52 a.m. on Nov. 30, according to the LASD inmate information website.

The charges against Johnson were filed on Dec. 1 while she was out of custody, and her arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 14 in Department A01 of the Antelope Valley courthouse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

