AV Healthcare District board members take oath of office

LANCASTER – Newly appointed Antelope Valley Healthcare District board member Michael Rives joined re-elected board members Kristina Hong RN, FNP-C, MICN and Abdallah Farrukh, M.D. for a swearing in ceremony Friday, Dec. 4, at the Antelope Valley Hospital’s Community Resource Center. The trio will be joining current board members, Phil Tuso, M.D., and Don Parazo, M.D.

Michael Rives is a long time Antelope Valley resident and active community member. He spent 13 years as the Cancer Patient Administrator for the VA Hospital in West Los Angeles. Rives has a Bachelors and Masters degree in criminal justice. This will be his first term as an elected board member for the AVHD.

Kristina Hong has been an Emergency Department Nurse for nearly 15 years. She has worked as a legal nurse consultant in the past, and as a liaison between the hospital and LA County EMS Agency. She continues to work as a nurse and as a Nurse Practitioner in the ER. Kristina also works as a nurse for the Downey Fire Department.

Dr. Farrukh is a board certified neurosurgeon. He was first elected to the AVHD board of directors in 2000. He served as chief of staff at Palmdale Regional Medical Center from 1983‑84 and as chief of surgery at Antelope Valley Hospital in 1995. He was chief of staff at AVH from 1996‑99. Consistently active in the medical community, Dr. Farrukh has presented numerous lectures on a variety of neurosurgery topics at conferences around the U.S.

“We’re pleased to have the elections behind us and have our newly established board of directors”, said Edward Mirzabegian, AVH CEO. “The hospital has several projects going on, so we’re ready to get to work.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District.]

–