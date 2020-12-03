Three-vehicle crash injures five in Acton

ACTON – A speeding Mercedes rear-ended an SUV towing a trailer in Acton, then veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle, injuring five people, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the 4000 block of Sierra Highway, near Crown Valley Road, according to Sgt. Ryan Bodily of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway when it was rear-ended by the Mercedes, which veered into the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle, Bodily said.

Five patients were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, he said.

Detectives were investigating speed as the primary factor in the crash and it was unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.

The names of the patients were not disclosed. No further information on the crash was immediately available.

–