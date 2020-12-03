Sheriff’s department to begin targeted enforcement on super-spreader events

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will begin cracking down on super-spreader events, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Thursday afternoon amid rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“Since March we have continued to focus on education and voluntary compliance regarding health orders. Moving forward, we will additionally be conducting targeted enforcement on super-spreader events,” Villanueva said on Twitter.

Further details from the sheriff’s department were not immediately available.

The announcement comes as Los Angeles County set another grim record: 7,854 new cases on Thursday, eclipsing the previous daily record of 7,593 set on Tuesday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total to 421,881. County health officials also announced 44 more deaths, increasing the overall death toll to 7,782, while the number of people hospitalized rose to 2,572.

“This is a health crisis that requires everyone who isn’t already to take and adhere to the personal actions that prevent you from getting or spreading the virus,” county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis told reporters in an online briefing. “I can’t emphasize this enough,” Davis said. “Everyone must take personal steps to protect themselves from getting and spreading this virus to others. Actions need to be taken now and on a daily basis. As the daily cases reported remain high, so does our risk from getting infected in the community.”