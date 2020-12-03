Children’s Center of the AV seeking donations for virtual toy drive

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) is hosting a virtual toy drive and restaurant gift card drive.

Donated toys will bring holiday cheer to children involved in CCAV’s programs, which focus primarily on mental health therapy, child abuse prevention and support for foster children.

Toys can be ordered online and shipped directly to CCAV. Links to CCAV’s wish lists are available at ccav.org/waystogive. Donors receive a receipt for tax purposes. Toys should be ordered by Dec. 11 to ensure they arrive in time to be distributed during the organization’s annual holiday event for clients.

The Children’s Center is also looking for donations of restaurant gift cards, which will be given to families in need. Gift cards can be delivered or mailed to the Children’s Center at 45111 Fern Avenue, Lancaster 93534.

“Restaurant gift cards give families in need an extra special way to celebrate the holidays and create memories together,” said Sue Page, CCAV’s executive director. ”Plus, it is an opportunity to support local restaurants, which are such a valuable part of our community.”

The Children’s Center also is supported by the Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Stuff-a-Bus campaign.

About the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley

Founded in 1988, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. This includes preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. The center offers comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services. CCAV also serves as the lead agency in coordinating the resources of multiple community-based organizations to ensure clients have access to a broad range of support. For more information, visit ccav.org.

