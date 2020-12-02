CHP motorcycle officer in Nov. 23 collision dies of his injuries

QUARTZ HILL – A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, who collided with a pickup truck in the Quartz Hill area on Nov. 23 while on his way to a collision scene on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, died Wednesday of his injuries.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was traveling eastbound on Avenue N, near 34th Street West, made a U-turn directly in Officer Andy Ornelas‘ path, CHP Public Information Chanelle Gonzalez said.

Ornelas was thrown from his motorcycle and rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he died Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old officer, who had been with the CHP for four years, is survived by his wife Taylor; his mother, retired CHP Officer Kellie Ornelas; his father, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Arturo Ornelas; his brother, CHP Officer Cody Ornelas; and his sister, Nikki Ornelas. His uncle, Andreas Ornelas, is a retired CHP captain.

Several agencies in the Los Angeles County area shared their condolences on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“An LAPD officer mourns the loss of his son Andy, as does the entire LAPD family,” LAPD Commanding Officer Gerald Woodyard wrote. “A grateful community honors CHP Officer Andy Ornelas … as he has made the ultimate sacrifice. Keep the family, friends and loved ones in your prayers, during this unthinkable tragedy.”

The Lancaster sheriff’s station tweeted: “With the heaviest of hearts we share that AV Officer Andy Ornelas ended his watch earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends at CHP-Antelope Valley and Officer Ornelas’ friends and family.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement saying he and his wife, Jennifer, “extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow officers grieving the devastating loss of Officer Ornelas. California is grateful for Officer Ornelas’s dedication to carrying on his family’s tradition of public service and honors his work to keep our communities safe.”

Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in Ornelas’ honor, according to the governor.

The California Highway Patrol scheduled a procession for Ornelas at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, from Antelope Valley Hospital to downtown Los Angeles. Additionally, a bell toll tribute ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. The brief event will be live-streamed on chp.ca.gov or on

the CHP Academy Facebook page: facebook.com/chpacademy.

