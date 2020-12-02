71-year-old man missing from Palmdale; may have been heading to Santa Monica

PALMDALE – Authorities Wednesday put out a call for public help to locate a 71-year-old man who went missing in Palmdale during the summer and may have been headed to Santa Monica.

Alan Dale Hersey Jr. was last in July in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which did not provide the exact date and location.

Hersey may have been heading to Santa Monica, and he drives a white 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck, with a white camper shell and California license plate 6Y25409, sheriff’s officials said.

Hersey is described as white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 166 pounds, with green/blue eyes and long gray straight hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.