Submit your child’s Christmas wish at Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials are inviting local residents to come down to the Palmdale Station lobby and submit their child’s Christmas (toy/clothing) wish for the inaugural “PLM Giving Tree” event.

The station has partnered with local organizations to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of children in the community. Wishes can range from toys for a child to an essential family item such clothing.

Once received, station personnel and outside organizations — such as the AV Chamber of Commerce, AV Auto Mall, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Tip Top Arborists — will work together to fulfill your child’s Christmas wish.