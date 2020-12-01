SAVES kicks off holiday season with virtual toy drive

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 E Avenue Q-12, is hosting a Virtual Holiday Toy Drive now through Dec. 21.

“We don’t want the COVID-19 restrictions to stop the spreading of holiday cheer this year, so we’re reaching out to the community to help us make the holiday season brighter for local children in need through our Virtual Toy Drive,” said SAVES Coordinator Patricia Morales.

SAVES is registered through Target and Amazon online. To donate a toy through Amazon, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/AmazonRegistry. To donate through Target, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/TargetRegistry. Toys will be distributed to local children up to age 18.

“By giving to SAVES, you’ll make a huge difference in the lives of families in our community, not to mention putting smiles on the faces of some very happy children,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

For more information, call 66-267-5191.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

