Cold weather alert issued for Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – A cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley has been issued through Saturday after sub-freezing temperatures were forecast with the wind-chill factor figured in, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Lows are expected to reach the 20s all week long in the Antelope Valley, well below the freezing threshold.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people in the Antelope Valley to:

— wear layers of warm clothing if they plan to be outdoors;

— wear a hat, scarf, gloves and socks to protect their head, hands and feet;

— check in frequently with family, friends and neighbors who have limited mobility or access to heat;

— bring pets inside and do not let them stay outside overnight.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Davis continued.

Those needing shelter can call the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which has a winter shelter program, at 211 or visit lahsa.org.

Public health officials reminded the public that symptoms can vary for hypothermia, which develops when people are exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods.

Early symptoms include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation, while late symptoms do not include shivering, but include blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing and loss of consciousness.

Anyone who has these symptoms, or believes they are experiencing frostbite, should seek medical care.

–