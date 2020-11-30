Palmdale seeks input from residents for Melville J. Courson Park

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale will host the second of two virtual community meetings on Zoom this Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., to present a site plan for review and comments on what features residents would like to see at Melvin J. Courson Park, located at 10th Street East, between Palmdale Blvd. and Ave. R. The public is invited to attend online.

Registration for the meeting is available at https://bit.ly/3mJv0TK .The first meeting was held on Thursday, Nov. 5, and provided an overview and discussion of park amenities.

The Courson project will be submitted for state and/or county grant funds for construction. The city is looking to renovate the existing park by developing new recreational features and enhancing other major park features.

“We welcome the public’s input to help us shape the renovation of Courson Park,” said Palmdale Director of Parks & Recreation Keri Smith.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

