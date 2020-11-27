Woman killed when hit and run driver causes second crash

LANCASTER – A woman was killed and three people were injured Thursday night when a DUI suspect fleeing a minor hit-and-run crash broadsided a second vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Debra Barber, 65, according to coroner’s Lt. David Smith. Her city of residence was not available.

The sequence of events started at 7:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Sierra Highway and Avenue J, according to Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

A female driver crashed into a vehicle and fled, Hoyt said. No one was injured, but the driver into whom she crashed followed her and called the sheriff’s department.

Then the female driver ran a red light at 20th Street East and Avenue J-8 and broadsided a second vehicle, Hoyt said. The second vehicle, a red Chevrolet HHR, was traveling eastbound on Avenue J-8.

“The force of the collision caused the red Chevrolet HHR to roll over and catch fire. Responding deputies

arrived at the scene in approximately one minute and were able to extinguish the fire with the help of nearby citizens,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The Chevrolet HHR’s driver, Debra Barber, was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The female driver/suspect and two of her three passengers were transported to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station news release. The third passenger was airlifted to Holy Cross Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the news release.

The female driver/suspect was later arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other related charges, sheriff’s officials said. Her name was not released.

“Speed and alcohol are factors in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.