Vehicle reported stolen leads CHP on high speed chase in the AV

LANCASTER – A driver in a Honda Civic, which was reported stolen, led officers on a high-speed chase Friday from Palmdale to an area north of Lancaster, where the driver was taken into custody.

The pursuit began around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in the area of 12th Street West in Palmdale, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Officer Elizabeth Kravig, who said the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The suspect drove well over 100 mph and finally stopped just before 4 p.m. in the area of Sierra Highway and Avenue F, where he was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.

Further details were not immediately available.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more details become available.

–