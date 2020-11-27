Multi-vehicle collision in Castaic kills one

CASTAIC – A man in his mid-20s died early Friday morning following a multi-vehicle collision in the Castaic area, authorities said..

The fatal collision was reported around 2:51 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway just south of Templin Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Kimball said.

Four people were reported injured, Kimball said.

Three people were trapped and in critical condition, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride.

Four vehicles, including a big rig, were involved in the crash, according to firefighters at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down lanes Nos. 1, 2, and 3 of the northbound Golden State Freeway in the crash area.

Further information on the collision was not immediately available.

–