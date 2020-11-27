MOAH:CEDAR unveils new website

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History recently unveiled a new website for its sister facility, MOAH:CEDAR. Sponsored in part by the California Arts Council’s Local Impact grant initiatives – which support innovative, creative programming in underserved communities – the newly launched site is a hub for MOAH:CEDAR’s numerous activities and creative programming. The website was developed in response to the need associated with the increasing amount of programming that the museum has produced for the community. View the new website at www.moahcedar.org.

The site’s design was carefully crafted to reflect its audience, resulting in a bright, youthful, and robust website with many opportunities for interaction. The site features various tabs to connect with current events, exhibitions, and the Andrew Frieder Creative Space. Those interested in events can access information and applications through the “Happenings” and “Opportunities” tabs. The museum’s past exhibitions can also be viewed on the website, as well as an “About Us” section explaining the history and mission of MOAH:CEDAR and its evolution as a community gathering place over the last century.

MOAH:CEDAR values dynamic, community-oriented involvement and has created programming that reflects this belief, including: Spotlight Cafe Open Mic Night, a Concert Series, Board Game Cafe, Live Figure Drawing, and Movie Night, as well as entrepreneurial opportunities, poster art submissions, art display submissions, and a gallery application. Such programs allow for opportunities for local musicians, artists, and vendors to engage with their community above and beyond mere attendance.

MOAH:CEDAR is currently closed, but all programming has been adapted into virtual and socially distanced formats to allow patrons to safely engage with the museum. The Outdoor Figure Drawing currently occurs every second and fourth Sunday from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at MOAH:CEDAR. The Concert Series is live streamed on MOAH’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday. For more information and to learn about additional programs, visit the new website at moahcedar.org or call 661-723-6250.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

