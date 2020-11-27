Congregation Beth Knesset Bamidbar provides turkeys for the needy

LANCASTER – Nearly six dozen turkeys were distributed to local residents in need this week, thanks to Congregation Beth Knesset Bamidbar (BKB), the Reform Jewish Congregation of the Antelope Valley.

BKB conducts an annual fundraising campaign to provide Thanksgiving turkeys for needy Antelope Valley residents; and this year, the campaign provided 70 turkeys for distribution by the Antelope Valley Senior Center (AVSC) on Monday, Nov. 23. Each turkey and a food box were loaded into the car of each recipient by AVSC staff.

Working with other Los Angeles County departments and community organizations, AVSC is designed to provide an array of educational, social, and recreational activities to persons 50 years and older. During the past year, AVSC has been transitioning to be a community center for all ages. To learn more about AVSC, visit: https://wdacs.lacounty.gov/center/antelope/.

Monetary donations for the turkey giveaway campaign are still welcome and can be made online by going to the “Community” menu at the BKB website, www.bkbav.org, or by mailing a check made out to “BKB” to P.O. Box 31,Lancaster, CA 93584.

[Information via news release from Congregation Beth Knesset Bamidbar.]

