Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Lancaster Sunday night.

He was 27-year-old Devonte Tyler and he was homeless, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision occurred around 9:41 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult driving a mid-size sedan was southbound on Sierra Highway when a male adult entered the roadway at Avenue J-8 and was struck by her vehicle. The female adult stopped at the scene and immediately called 911,” the news release states.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, but they were unsuccessful in life saving efforts and Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:50 p.m., according to the county coroner’s office.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

–