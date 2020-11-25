Palmdale reminds residents to keep Thanksgiving FOG free

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is reminding residents to keep FOG —Fats, Oils and Grease— out of household sinks and drains this Thanksgiving.

“A sewer overflow in the neighborhood, due to FOG — Fats, Oils and Grease — dumped down kitchen sinks can really ruin a holiday celebration,” said Palmdale’s Director of Public Works Chuck Heffernan. “We sometimes see sewer blockages around Thanksgiving and Christmas due to the buildup of fats, oils and grease from cooking oils, salad dressings, sandwich spreads, meat drippings/juices/fat, and other similar products used to prepare delicious holiday meals, that are dumped down the sink.”

The city recommends the following when handling FOG materials:

Never pour fats, oils and grease down the sink or garbage disposal.

After they have cooled, pour fats, oils and grease into a sturdy container, such as an empty glass jar or coffee can. Once the container is full, close the lid securely and place it in the trash.

Prior to washing, scrape and dry wipe pots, pans and dishes with paper towels and dispose of those materials in the trash.

Use sink strainers to catch bits of food, and empty the strainer into the trash.

To recycle large amounts of leftover oil from deep-frying a turkey, call AVECC at 1-888-CLEAN LA (1-888-449-7587).

For businesses or households with larger volumes of FOG, call 267-5272 for recycling options.

“Deep-frying a turkey is a very popular Thanksgiving meal, but sometimes people don’t properly dispose of the used oil. It should never go down the sink — ever!” Heffernan said. “The best place to dispose of used cooking oil is to take it to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center on the first and third Saturday of every month.”

“By helping to prevent sewer blockages, you are protecting your home, saving your money and helping the environment,” Heffernan added. “All of us play an important role in preventing neighborhood sewer blockages.”

For more information about Palmdale’s FOG prevention program, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

