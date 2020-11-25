Palmdale City Hall to close for Thanksgiving holiday

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale administrative and business offices, the Palmdale Playhouse box office, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Administrative and business offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 a.m. The Palmdale City Library will reopen for phone and pick up services on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.

The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will be open on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/.

To report emergencies after hours, weekend or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–