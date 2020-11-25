Community invited to send season’s greetings to Lancaster seniors

LANCASTER – Prestige Care, an assisted living facility in Lancaster, is inviting local residents of all ages to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to its senior residents to spread cheer and uplift their spirits for the holiday season.

Prestige Care is placing an emphasis on bringing extra joy to its residents during times of social distancing and other safety measures due to COVID-19. They’re calling on the entire community to send in cards, letters and other paper gifts, such as drawings and homemade artwork, and they’re asking that community members keep the following recommendations in mind:

Messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print.

Keep the messages positive. Prestige encourages writers to make their letters kind and heartfelt.

If including a drawing or painting by a child, please consider having them sign with their name and age at the bottom.

Please don’t date your letters, as items can take up to three days to disinfect.

Prestige is taking extra precautions and will sort and disinfect all items prior to them being delivered to its residents. All items will be opened and screened unless it is a private message sent from a family member or friend of the resident.

Community members can mail their season’s greetings to: Prestige Assisted Living at Lancaster, 43454 W, 30th St W, Lancaster, CA 93536. Those who wish to drop off items in person may call Prestige Care at 661-949-2177 and meet a staff member at the entrance.

[Information via news release from Prestige Care.]

