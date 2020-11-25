Appointments available for property owners affected by Bobcat, Lake fires

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County homeowners affected by the Lake and Bobcat fires can arrange for one-on-one appointments to seek rebuilding assistance, authorities said.

The assistance is available for all property owners who have damaged or destroyed property located in unincorporated county areas, according to the Los Angles County Joint Information Center.

The personalized appointments help guide homeowners, developers and contractors through the permitting process for their fire rebuild. Meetings are held virtually via the free Microsoft Teams App, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple Store.

Appointments are available every Tuesday and Thursday through January, in one-hour time slots, between 9 a.m. and noon.

To schedule an appointment, click here. For more information, contact Hugo Acevedo at 626-632-0074, or via email hacevedo@pw.lacounty.gov.

The Lake Fire, which broke out Aug. 12 near Lake Hughes, burned 31,089 acres and destroyed or damaged more than 15 homes and 21 buildings before being 100% contained more than a month later.

The Bobcat Fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 6, blackening about 116,000 acres, destroying 171 structures, including 87 residences and the Nature Center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, and nearly burning down the Mt. Wilson Observatory. It damaged another 47 other structures, including 28 residences, and also took weeks to fully contain.

–