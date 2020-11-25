America’s Job Center to hold virtual manufacturing recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual manufacturing recruitment for entry-level positions in Palmdale.

Positions available include MIG welders, machinists, hydraulic assemblers, and janitors. Register to attend by Nov. 30 on Eventbrite at: https://manufacturing_dec1.eventbrite.com

The virtual event will be held on Dec. 1

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

