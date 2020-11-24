City of Palmdale supports restaurants with #TakeoutPalmdaleCampaign

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is launching a new #TakeoutPalmdale contest where entrants will be eligible to win a $25 local restaurant gift card.

To enter, participants must post a photo on social media when picking up food to go or purchasing a gift card from their favorite Palmdale restaurant with the hashtags #ShopPalmdale and #TakeoutPalmdale. Five contest winners will be selected randomly each Wednesday, now through Dec. 23, and contacted through the social media platform used to post their photos.

The contest is the latest component of the city’s #ShopPalmdale campaign, designed to support Palmdale businesses, keep more money in the community, and promote job growth. The campaign kicked off on Nov 18, with the city offering purchasers of a new or leased car from the Palmdale Auto Mall a $500 Shop Palmdale gift card. Purchasers of a pre-owned vehicle at any Palmdale auto dealer will receive a $250 gift card. The car purchase program will run through Dec. 31.

Beginning this Saturday, Nov. 28, the city will celebrate national Small Business Saturday with a new contest that gives residents the opportunity to win a $100 gift card for shopping in Palmdale. To be eligible, residents need to post a photo of themselves shopping at their favorite Palmdale business on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale. One winner will be randomly selected each week and awarded a $100 gift card. This contest will run through Dec. 23.

The city will also promote Shop Local Week, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, by posting messaging to support shopping in Palmdale on social media and billboards. The city will feature a new business each week. To nominate a local business, please email economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5125.

“Purchasing local helps grow other businesses as well as the local tax base,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “With the holiday shopping season upon us, this is the perfect time to launch a program like this and support the businesses who call Palmdale home.”

“COVID-19 has taken a toll on Palmdale businesses, and this is one way we can do our part to help them out,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “With the support of our City Council and the creativity and hard work of our staff, we are able to develop a program that keeps and recirculates dollars in our community and continues to show Palmdale truly cares.“

For more information, contact the Economic Development division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–