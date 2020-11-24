AV CHP officer suffers major injuries in crash with pickup truck

QUARTZ HILL – A 27-year-old California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized with major injuries Monday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that was towing a utility trailer in the Quartz Hill area, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, on Avenue N east of 34th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The officer was “on duty, in full uniform, driving a black and white California Highway Patrol Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound Avenue N” when the driver of an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup (identified as 33-year-old Zachary J. Thomas of Quartz Hill,) “drove past his destination and pulled onto the south dirt shoulder,” the CHP report states.

“Thomas pulled away from the dirt shoulder to execute a U-turn, directly into the path of the CHP motorcycle,” the CHP report states.

The motorcycle crashed into the front end of the truck and the officer was ejected off the motorcycle. Both the officer and the motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road, according to the CHP report.

The officer was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries. His name was not released, but he is a 27-year-old man from Palmdale who is assigned to the Antelope Valley Area California Highway Patrol Office, according to the CHP report.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors in the crash, and no arrest was reported.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer S. Lewis at the CHP Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.