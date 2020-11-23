Lancaster’s “See and Be Seen” art contest extended

LANCASTER – The deadline for submissions to the the city of Lancaster’s “See and Be Seen” student art contest has been extended to Friday, Dec. 4. In addition to fun prizes, K-12 students who enter the contest will be eligible to have their artwork adapted and prominently featured on traffic signal cabinets around the Lancaster for all residents to enjoy. Entries must be submitted on the contest template and be in full color to be eligible for consideration.

To participate in the art contest, students must choose a “See and Be Seen” safety message as inspiration for their colorful creations. Students can adapt their portrayal of the message as desired, but artwork must correlate to one of the four active transportation safety messages:

Make eye contact

Eyes up, phone down

Ride right in the bike lane

Keep in mind, walk between the lines

Contestants can pick up an entry form at Lancaster City Hall or download it here and print it on 11” x 17” white paper. The entry form includes the wrap template sized to signal cabinet specification. All entries and artwork must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 4, either online, in person, or by mail to Lancaster City Hall, 44933 Fern Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534.

For more information about the contest guidelines, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/sbsart.

This art contest is part of the city’s “See and Be Seen” Active Transportation Safety and Healthy Living program that the California Office of Traffic Safety helped establish through a grant funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The objective of the “See and Be Seen” program is to instigate generational behavior change that will ultimately improve Lancaster’s crash statistics, especially for children and older adults.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

