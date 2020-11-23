Holiday collection delay for local Waste Management customers

LANCASTER – Waste Management of Antelope Valley’s curbside residential trash and recycling and commercial pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day beginning Thursday, Nov. 26, and through the remainder of the week, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Customers who receive service on Thursday are being asked to place their carts out for service on Friday, and those who receive service on Friday should place their carts out on Saturday. All Waste Management customers in the following cities/areas who receive service on Thursdays and Fridays will receive service one day later than usual during Thanksgiving week.

Lancaster

Palmdale

Communities in unincorporated areas serviced by Waste Management

All local Waste Management operations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, with normal operations resuming on Friday, Nov. 27. Customers with questions should contact Waste Management at at 661-947-7197.

[Information via news release from Waste Management.]

–