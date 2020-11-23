Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash on 110 freeway

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on a Harbor (110) Freeway off-ramp over the weekend.

He was 30-year-old Dasean Hicksonbottom of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Hicksonbottom died at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, on the Adams Boulevard off-ramp from the northbound 110 freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.

Editor’s note: We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

–