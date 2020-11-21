Palmdale named finalist in Smart Cities Readiness Challenge 2020

PALMDALE – The Smart Cities Council, a global organization which supports cities around the world in their pursuit to embrace technology and data as a force for good, is inviting the public to cast their vote for the top city in its Smart Cities Readiness Challenge 2020, of which the City of Palmdale is a finalist.

Voting is available now through Jan. 5 at https://smartcitiescouncil.com/article/smart-cities-council-announces-finalists-first-readiness-cohorts-2021.

This year’s theme is “Cities Helping Cities.”

As a member of the national Smart Cities Council, Palmdale was invited to participate in the 2020 challenge. City staff defined projects that promoted sustainability and resiliency, and developed an integrated master plan for implementing smart technology initiatives focusing on three key areas: technology/innovation, public safety, and sustainability.

After submitting the application in October, Palmdale was named as a finalist and was asked to submit a video narrative about its Smart City initiatives to engage with other cities who share similar goals and who may be experiencing some of the same issues faced during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite these challenging times, Palmdale continues to look for ways to stay on the cutting edge to improve our community in all facets, including the area of technology,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“As Palmdale progresses toward becoming a leading Smart City, City staff are always on the lookout for cutting edge technologies and operational methods and are actively engaged in collaboration with our local stakeholders to identify and develop areas to enhance the livability and workability in the community,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “It is an honor to be recognized for these efforts.”

For more information about Palmdale’s participation in this program, contact the city’s Environment and Technology division at 661-267-5970.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

