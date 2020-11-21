Increased access to COVID-19 testing in the Antelope Valley

PALMDALE – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, Los Angeles County officials are working to control the spread of the virus and protect public health through readily available testing.
LA County has recently expanded testing in the Antelope Valley and appointments remain open for residents. In addition to increased testing, health officials are also reminding local residents to wear face coverings, remain physically distanced and avoid gatherings with people outside your household.
Local coronavirus testing sites, hours of operation
Palmdale Hammack Center
County of Los Angeles
815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale
Hours: Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
High Desert Regional Health Center – DHS
County of Los Angeles
335 East Avenue I, Lancaster
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:45 – 9:45 a.m.
Lake Los Angeles Community Clinic – DHS
County of Los Angeles
16921 E Ave O, Space G, Los Angeles
Hours: Wednesdays only 8:30 -9:30 a.m.
Click here for more information on testing sites and to schedule an appointment.
Testing is currently recommended if you:
- Have symptoms of COVID-19.
- Were asked by LA County Department of Public Health to get a test because of a contact tracing or outbreak investigation.
- Were in “close contact” with someone who has COVID-19 in the past 2 weeks.
- Work or live in places such as skilled nursing facilities, group homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters.
- Are a person experiencing homelessness.
- Are an essential worker with frequent contacts with the public in the following areas: health care, emergency, food and grocery services, factory workers in food and retail, public transportation, and education.
- Don’t have symptoms but believe you may be infected now because you were exposed to people who were sick, were around many people who were not wearing face coverings, and/or were not keeping safe distance in the past two weeks.
