Increased access to COVID-19 testing in the Antelope Valley

PALMDALE – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, Los Angeles County officials are working to control the spread of the virus and protect public health through readily available testing.

LA County has recently expanded testing in the Antelope Valley and appointments remain open for residents. In addition to increased testing, health officials are also reminding local residents to wear face coverings, remain physically distanced and avoid gatherings with people outside your household.

Local coronavirus testing sites, hours of operation

Palmdale Hammack Center

County of Los Angeles

815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale

Hours: Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

High Desert Regional Health Center – DHS

County of Los Angeles

335 East Avenue I, Lancaster

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:45 – 9:45 a.m.

Lake Los Angeles Community Clinic – DHS

County of Los Angeles

16921 E Ave O, Space G, Los Angeles

Hours: Wednesdays only 8:30 -9:30 a.m.

Click here for more information on testing sites and to schedule an appointment.

Testing is currently recommended if you: