Garcia claims victory in 25th Congressional District Race; Opponent objects

LOS ANGELES – The next update in the vote count in the 25th Congressional District race is scheduled to be released Tuesday, Nov. 24, but Rep. Mike Garcia has claimed victory with a 400-vote lead.
“After a long, tough fight, I am proud to earn the privilege of serving CA-25 for another two years,” Garcia said in a statement released Friday night. “With only a few remaining ballots to be counted, victory is clear.”
But challenger Christy Smith called Garcia’s declaration of victory “dangerous to our democratic process.”
“With a mere 400-vote margin and thousands of ballots outstanding, election officials are diligently working to process ballots and accurately count all outstanding votes to ensure our communities are heard, and this race remains too close to call,” Smith said in a statement.
“The congressman’s decision is wholly inappropriate and disrespectful of those who have taken the time to vote this year. Our county officials and Secretary of State Alex Padilla have done a phenomenal job of protecting every voter’s right to be heard in the most challenging election of our lifetime. We owe them, and especially our voters, our continued patience as the process is completed,” Smith said.
It was unclear how many ballots from the Nov. 3 election remain to be counted in the district, which stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County. Friday was the last day vote by mail ballots would be accepted.
Garcia’s lead over Smith dropped 46 votes in his bid for a full term representing the 25th Congressional District, according to figures released Friday by the Secretary of State’s Office. He has 169,060 votes, or 50.1%, while Smith has 168,660, or 49.9%.
The race has remained close since election night.
Smith took a 1,287-vote lead on Nov. 9 after trailing by 432 votes at the start of the day’s count. Garcia regained the lead Nov. 10, pulling 159 votes ahead and has led at the end of each day’s count since then.
Garcia defeated Smith, 54.86%-45.14%, or 95,667-78,721, in a May 12 special election to fill the final 7 1/2 months of the term of former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, who resigned following the online release of salacious photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.
The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.
–
12 comments for "Garcia claims victory in 25th Congressional District Race; Opponent objects"
Naked Gun says
It’s the “internets” Matt.
Barbi (below) is spouting the same nonsense.
Hey, Barbi.
I’m alleging you are a jewel thief. The police are going to come to your house to find out whatever they can. We need to investigate you.
That’s what you sound like about the election fraud nonsense. There’s no evidence and it’s been a fishing expedition from BEFORE the election. You took the bait. You must like the taste of bait. It’s worse than cat food.
Come back with some evidence you can point to or STFU and I won’t have the police investigate you for some made up nonsense. Ya hear, Miss Inquiring Mind.
Gino says
… so, now you definitively know, none of us have anything to say, about this or any other election. Painfully apparent, these things have likely been rigged, our entire lives. Far removed from the faintest inkling of democracy, our policy community has its own way of settling these things –
Walter says
Painfully apparent to even the most myopic of Democrats, we have Pelosi’s, Schumer’s, McConnell’s and McCarthy’s fingerprints, all over this thing. The crime of the century, overturning what otherwise would have been a landslide, election rigging on such scale, across such unprecedented extent, could never have occurred without Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and McCarthy having a hand in it.
Naked Gun says
Show us, big mouth. Where’s the evidence?
Ghooliani keeps getting allegations, which are as fact-based as your comment, thrown out court by Trump appointed judges in Republican controlled states no less.
You are so misinformed it must hurt.
Dave says
If there is any election fraud I’m guessing it happened in the People’s Republic of Lancaster where Dear Leader Rex Jong Un controls the elections. Really. He does.
He always wins big time.
He considers the sheriff’s department as his personal military like Trump does.
He practices voter suppression with electons off the regular calendar.
His “enabling” church should have their tax exemption revoked.
Any questions? Right wingers always ask questions they don’t want answered.
Dain says
Mind you, Democrats are not the Lone Ranger, rigging these elections. Republican legislators have just as many hands in this election rigging business, as do they –
AV Illegal says
Maybe they will have everything counted up by January. I think since thee kids are all home schooling, they sent the boxes of ballots to them to count.
Loam says
Has anyone asked the AP? Evidently, the AP calls elections.
Seriously, ballots were accepted up to Nov 20th??!!! That’s over two weeks after the election day.
Magnetlady says
Seems to me that Mail-in-Ballots SHOULD have been in long before Nov. 20th!! I wonder what other states are still getting mail in ballots with Nov. 3rd stamped on them. Oh wait, from what I’ve read the ”pre-paid” return envelopes DON’T get postmarked… That’s CRAZY!!
The doctor is in says
Well, well, well, you’re an expert on crazy Magnetlady.
Your reaction has been noted for all time.
Matt says
I’ve read that Santa is real!!! Told me so in a live recording of the night before Christmas on this here intranet thing a ma jig. If u dont want to state ur source, then u know it’s some crazy right wing site or it didnt happen. Are u suggesting Magnetlady that if Smith loses she should try to sue through the courts, or demand recounts. I heard in one of those other elections they saw people throwing away ballots and having dead people vote. Again this here intranet thingy told me. I hope u got my sarcasm on just how bad u sound because I was laying it on pretty thick.
Barbi says
Silence = complicity. Not a single peep regarding election rigging, America’s mainstream media is complicit. If not moreso, its hands are as deep in it, as is our legislature’s. Inquiring minds would like knowing, where in the flock is our FBI?