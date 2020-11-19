Woman found dead in Palmdale motel room ID’d

PALMDALE – An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in a Palmdale motel room on Tuesday.

She identified as Gabrielle Michler and she was homeless, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.

The incident was reported around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were sent to a motel in the 200 block of West Palmdale Boulevard, near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, on a report of an unresponsive woman, sheriff’s officials said.

Michler was pronounced dead at scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Her death was preliminarily classified as “suspicious” by the sheriff’s department, but investigators did not elaborate. No further information on the incident has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

