Residents impacted by Bobcat wildfire must register for aid by Dec. 16

LOS ANGELES – Residents who have been impacted by the Bobcat wildfire have less than one month to register for federal aid, authorities said Thursday.

The deadline to register for assistance is Dec. 16, according to Los Angeles County’s Office of Emergency Management.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency gives eligible wildfire survivors financial support to help pay for needs such as rent, home repairs, medical/dental costs, funeral expenses and other disaster-related expenses.

Also, FEMA may be able to help with disaster-caused damage that insurance doesn’t cover. Eligibility is determined once an applicant’s insurance claim is settled. If residents have insurance but aren’t sure whether they will be eligible for monetary assistance, they should still register with FEMA.

The fire, which began on Sept. 6 in the Angeles National Forest, blackened about 116,000 acres and took weeks to fully contain. It destroyed 171 structures, including 87 residences, and damaged 47 structures, including 28 residences.

Wildfire survivors can register with FEMA for federal aid in one of three ways:

— online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

— by downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet; or

— by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585), 7 a.m.-10 a.m. PST.

If residents use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, they should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to that service when they register.

When registering for FEMA assistance, residents should be prepared to provide their personal information, including their Social Security number, insurance policy information and a description of the damages or losses suffered due to the Bobcat wildfire.

Residents who fail to register by the Dec. 16 deadline will not be granted any FEMA reimbursement.

For additional Bobcat wildfire recovery resources, visit www.lacounty.gov/recovery or dial 2-1-1 for information and resources.



–