Grocery distribution Tuesday in east Lancaster

LANCASTER — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County and the city of Lancaster next week at Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park/Eastside Pool.

The groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the park, located at 45045 Fifth Street East. Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m.

There are no eligibility restrictions or reservations required; the groceries are available to everyone.

Recipients will stay in their vehicles while the groceries are loaded by workers and are asked to wear facemasks.

No walk-ups will be permitted.

The groceries will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, the City of Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Library, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, whose employees will staff the event.

This will be Los Angeles County’s fourth grocery distribution in the Antelope Valley in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Grocery distribution events were held in May in Littlerock and Lake Los Angeles, and in September in Quartz Hill.

[Information via the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

–