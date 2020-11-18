Op-ed: Socialism would destroy the America we love

By Manuel Ybarra, Jr.

Coalgate, OK resident

As an 84-year old man it is hard to comprehend how America has changed so much in a few decades. Especially, of how they now perceive, the precious rights and liberties granted us by our founding fathers, when they drew the greatest Constitution in the World.

Now in this election, we face the possibility that Socialists/Communism, and other crazy ideas, has permeated so many minds in America, that it could possibly present a threat to our beloved America.

In 2018, Jeff Rense, wrote that “about 27 of the 45 Communist(Zionist) Goals on the original list have or are being achieved in America.” A quick study of the list should convince anyone that he is correct!

Now one can easily see that they have taken over many of America’s institutions, including a major political party, and most of the news media.

There is a “2019 List of Socialist/Communist Sympathizers in Congress,” by Trevor Loudon, which lists the names of fifty Democratic Party Congressional members.

Even if the Biden/Kamala team lose the 2020 Presidential Election, America will still be in great danger!

That is because too many have already been trained to follow the 42nd Communist Goal, which states,” that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition. Of course, that it false! Goal #42 also says, “that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use (united force) to solve economic, political or social problems.”

Some have purposely, forgotten to point to the murderous history of Socialist/Communist nations, who lined up property owners, dispose them of homes, business, and others, by trenches and murdered millions upon millions.

These followers of socialism in America would do that to us too! They have already demonstrated their heartlessness!

–