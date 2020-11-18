By Manuel Ybarra, Jr.
Coalgate, OK resident
As an 84-year old man it is hard to comprehend how America has changed so much in a few decades. Especially, of how they now perceive, the precious rights and liberties granted us by our founding fathers, when they drew the greatest Constitution in the World.
Now in this election, we face the possibility that Socialists/Communism, and other crazy ideas, has permeated so many minds in America, that it could possibly present a threat to our beloved America.
In 2018, Jeff Rense, wrote that “about 27 of the 45 Communist(Zionist) Goals on the original list have or are being achieved in America.” A quick study of the list should convince anyone that he is correct!
Now one can easily see that they have taken over many of America’s institutions, including a major political party, and most of the news media.
There is a “2019 List of Socialist/Communist Sympathizers in Congress,” by Trevor Loudon, which lists the names of fifty Democratic Party Congressional members.
Even if the Biden/Kamala team lose the 2020 Presidential Election, America will still be in great danger!
That is because too many have already been trained to follow the 42nd Communist Goal, which states,” that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition. Of course, that it false! Goal #42 also says, “that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use (united force) to solve economic, political or social problems.”
Some have purposely, forgotten to point to the murderous history of Socialist/Communist nations, who lined up property owners, dispose them of homes, business, and others, by trenches and murdered millions upon millions.
These followers of socialism in America would do that to us too! They have already demonstrated their heartlessness!
11 comments for "Op-ed: Socialism would destroy the America we love"
Claire says
Socialist programs in America: Military, police, firefighters, voting, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, public libraries, public schools, roads (except toll), Parks and Recreation, federal and state unemployment, most of our justice system, and much more. Would you like to do away with these programs? This question is to those that constantly complain about socialism and communism taking over America.
Barbi says
… Tom Steyer and George Soros squandered hundreds upon millions, buying America’s 2020 election, in hope of upending your Founding Fathers’ constitution. Nothing would give me greater pleasure than, seeing them having squandered every cent, all for naught –
Alby says
That was money that could have been used for the covid research that they are coincidently all of the sudden complaining about and politicizing.
Claire says
Socialism is alive and well in America and has been for a very long time.
Dave says
For over half a century, people have whined and complained about socialism, using up their entire lives and then they die.
They seem to ignore the socialism for Wall Street, the banks, the corporations, etc., when the bailouts are handed out to them to buy back their stock. They said they were going to create jobs. Really?
With the anti-socialsim Republicans, we go through these boom, bust, bailout cycles over and over when there is a Republican administration.
Then, the Democrats have to do clean up after the Republicans.
Boom. Recession. Rinse, Repeat. They all begin with an “R” as in Republican.
When are people going to get a clue?
Yep says
I agree 100% Dave.
We also have idiots like Alby blaming immigrants and anchor babies. The only invaders look white to me. Hypocrisy at the maximum level.
Dave says
Yeah, Yep
Immigrants, illegal and otherwise caused the 2008/9 recession when they were reselling toxic mortgages, and crashing the market. They brought down Bear Stearms and Lehman Brothers.
They also invaded Iraq based on lies.
They didn’t do squat about COVID early this year letting it run rampant. I recall immigrants in the Oval Office calling it a “hoax”.
Alby is really not very smart. You can count on that.
Alby says
The truth is that there are particular races thats entered here illegally, dropped out a bunch of achor babies and taught them that America is gonna destroy itself within itself. The more illegals that crap out anchor baby after anchor baby, the more likely it is to unfortunately happen. Anchor babies should be considered illegal if we dont want this beautiful and God-blessed country to deteriorate into a third world socialist dumpster. Illegals know that they have it way easier and they take advantage of it until its spent dry only to migrate to the next best country. Do you think those countries are gonna accept them after they rotted out America? I think they’ll end up being systematicly removed or exterminated like any other termite or roach. Henceforth, we need tighter border security. Democrats and CNN bimbos will probably praise the idea if “Slippery Joe” says so. And by the way, Republicans breathe oxygen. Shouldn’t Democrats stubbornly find an alternative while holding in their breathe?
Seriously says
When using something as a reference you should give readers access to that same information in as easy a format as possible. Copying and pasting the link to the 1963 Communist goals list, presented in the House of Representatives January 10th, 1963 would get my comment back channeled for review, but this information now lets a reader look up the document I found at ecjones org.
Taxes pay for out system of roads, that is socialistic in nature. Public education, the same. Hospitals receive monies from the public fund. As do our fuel producers, and a great many farmers (our food and textiles suppliers). The list goes on of course.
Perhaps we should change to all toll roads, only private schools and medical institutions. The farmers would have to charge real rates for food and textile raw materials, that would limit their ability to work with international markets (many of which also display socialistic tendencies). It is noble to think all humans can be self sufficient, but it is also false.
Decline says
Zionist goals.
Bingo!!!
Randall says
If you’re looking for crazy ideas, look no further than Lancaster. Rex is full of idiotic ideas that embrace crony capitalism (no bid contracts, inside deals like LEAPS), communion with Communist China (birth tourism), and free market interference (price controls on food delivery).