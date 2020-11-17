Westside receives $35K in grants from Lockheed, T-Mobile

QUARTZ HILL – Westside Union School District announced Tuesday that the District received $34,000 in grants this fall from community partners Lockheed Martin and T-Mobile. The grants will be used to support students during COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Westside Union School District is strong because of our community partnerships and there is perhaps no better illustration of that reality than right now,” stated Westside Union School District Superintendent Gina Rossall. “Students, families and our staff are all grappling with the challenges of the Pandemic and these community partners did not hesitate to step forward.”

Lockheed Martin contributed $20,000 to support Westside Union School District and T-Mobile contributed an additional $14,000. Both grants are being used to help the District ensure widespread access to technology during this time of distance learning, including home internet access.

In accepting the grants, Superintendent Rossall also made a point to call out George Whiteside, Chief Space Officer of Virgin Galactic for helping facilitate the grant from T-Mobile (formerly Sprint). “George and the team at Virgin Galactic are pushing the outside of the envelope on space exploration. With his help in securing this grant, we can see that he also his feet firmly planted in the community and helping those around him. We cannot thank him enough.”

